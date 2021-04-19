Brotschol Calls On Sherrill To Denounce Maxine Waters And Vote To Expel Her From Congress

Sherrill Should Hold Waters Accountable For Inciting Violence

LAKE HIAWATHA, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hillery Brotschol, Republican Congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District called upon Democrat Mikie Sherrill to denounce California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and to vote to strip Waters of her Congressional committee chairmanship and expel Waters from the House of Representatives. Waters at protests for Daunte Wright this weekend said, “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Just hours later two National Guardsmen were shot at. Brotschol said all any rioter or protester who has harmed or killed a person has to say is Maxine Waters told me to do it. She noted that Sherrill previously had charged Republican colleagues of showing rioters around the Capitol, days before the January 6th riots, and demanded expulsions. Sherrill has yet to provide proof of this ever happening nor named which Republicans she saw doing this. Sherrill also voted for the second impeachment of Donald Trump saying his words incited the January 6th violence. Brotschol said under Sherrill’s own standards, Waters must be expelled from Congress for inciting violence.

“Maxine Waters has put the brave men and women who wear the blue and average citizens in harm’s way by calling for mob violence,” said Hillery Brotschol. “Based upon Mikie Sherrill’s own words on the House floor and countless media interviews, she must vote for Maxine Waters to be expelled from Congress. All any criminal has to do to justify their crime is say Maxine Waters told me to do it. Sherrill will be complicit in the crime if she does nothing.”

Brotschol who was born the same year that Waters was sworn into office – 1991, said the remarks Waters made are just another reason for term limits. She said Waters has been in office for nearly 30 years and, as has become all too common with elected officials like Waters and Nancy Pelosi who have been in office for far too long, believe they are above the law and term limits will remind them that they are not and are in fact elected to serve the people.

Brotschol Background

Hillery Brotschol is the new generation of young Republicans committed to fighting to preserve our Constitution and stop the progressive socialist movement. She has often been called the “Good Hillery.”

Hillery is a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University. Her unique background, which can attract young voters, includes being an award-winning screenwriter, film producer and a proud union member.

Like Ronald Reagan, Hillery spent most of her adult life as a registered Democrat and realized that the Democratic Party left her and that they are a party of special interest groups and socialist progressives.

Hillery is running for office because she refuses to allow the people of the 11th District to be bullied into silence and submission by a Congress that does nothing but vilify those who dare to disagree.

