TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Morgan County

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday in Morgan County.

Preliminary information indicates at approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of reports of a man with a gun to the 200 block of Coal Hill Road in Harriman. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man who was armed, resulting in a standoff with the individual. As part of a mutual aid agreement, deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. According to reports from the scene, as the standoff continued, the individual identified as Paul Crass (DOB: 5/8/98) of Harriman, discharged his firearm resulting in deputies returning fire and striking Crass. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.