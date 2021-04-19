Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,837 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Morgan County

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday in Morgan County.

Preliminary information indicates at approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of reports of a man with a gun to the 200 block of Coal Hill Road in Harriman.  When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man who was armed, resulting in a standoff with the individual.  As part of a mutual aid agreement, deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.  According to reports from the scene, as the standoff continued, the individual identified as Paul Crass (DOB: 5/8/98) of Harriman, discharged his firearm resulting in deputies returning fire and striking Crass.  He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Morgan County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.