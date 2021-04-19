National Home Infusion Foundation Announces 2021 Lynn Giglione Women in Leadership Award Recipient
NHIF is proud to announce that Cindy Sumrall, RN, BSN, CRNI, IgCN is the recipient of the 2021 Lynn Giglione Women in Leadership Award.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Infusion Foundation (NHIF) is proud to announce that Cindy Sumrall, RN, BSN, CRNI, IgCN is the recipient of the 2021 Lynn Giglione Women in Leadership Award.
The Lynn Giglione Women in Leadership Award is given each year to recognize and honor trail-blazing and accomplished women leaders who have distinguished themselves within their organizations and among their industry peers while promoting the mission of NHIF. The award was established in 2015 to commemorate the late Lynn Giglione – the award’s namesake and a trailblazer in the home and specialty infusion industry – who was a founding board member of NHIF.
Sumrall currently serves as the Chief Clinical Officer at Paragon Healthcare and has 25 years of infusion leadership and clinical experience. In her role, she is responsible for oversight of home infusion nursing, clinical intake division, infusion center operations, hemophilia nursing services, quality assurance programs, and staff development for the organization.
“Just like Lynn, Cindy is an example of a very successful leader in the home and specialty infusion industry. Her clinical expertise, dedication to patient care, and being a motivating and inspiring leader within her current and previous roles make it clear that she is highly deserving of this year’s Lynn Giglione Women in Leadership Award,” NHIF Board Chair Chris Maksym, RPh, PharmD.
Sumrall received her BSN from Texas Woman’s University and soon discovered her love for home infusion while working in Rockwall, TX as an infusion nurse.
“Lynn Giglione was a pioneer for women and nurses in the home infusion industry, and it is an honor to receive this award. My hope is that I will inspire other women and nurses to participate in leadership roles and model how we should support and lift one another to advocate for excellent patient care,” said Sumrall.
Sumrall will receive the award during the National Home Infusion Association’s (NHIA) 2021 Annual Conference during the Women in Leadership Workshop, being held April 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. Eastern. She will also be participating in a motivating 40-minute panel discussion during the workshop alongside fellow female leaders, as they share their experiences in the home and specialty infusion industry, including a live Q&A with the audience.
For those that would like to attend Sumrall’s award ceremony, registration for the conference is still open. To register now, visit bit.ly/nhia-2021-conference. Full conference registration is not required to attend – individuals can opt to register for the workshop as a standalone session.
NHIF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to advance the home and specialty infusion field and to support the enhancement of patient care and patient outcomes through leadership, research, and education. Established by the National Home Infusion Association, the Foundation is founded on the belief that delivering the highest quality infusion care to patients is at the heart of the field. Through education and research, the Foundation will strive to build upon the solid groundwork established by the industry more than 30 years ago.
NHIA is a trade association that represents companies that provide infusion therapy to patients in their homes, as well as companies that manufacture and supply infusion and specialty pharmacy products. The association’s mission is to provide advocacy, education, and resources to the home and specialty infusion community so the patients they serve can lead healthy, independent lives. Infusion therapy involves patient-specific compounded medications, supplies, and a range of pharmacy, nursing, and other clinical services for delivering care to patients in the home setting. For more information, visit www.nhia.org.
