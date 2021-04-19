Africa Oil & Power Transforms into Energy Capital & Power

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) announces that it is evolving into Energy Capital & Power (ECP), repositioning itself with a broader investment and energy outlook; the transformation will reflect a renewed focus on all segments of the energy value chain – fueled by the energy transition narrative­ and supported by expanded service offerings; the launch of ECP as an investment platform reflects the global nature of the company, covering the entire energy spectrum.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is excited to announce that it is evolving into Energy Capital & Power (ECP) to reflect the company’s growth into an integrated investment partner to the global energy sector.

The changing international investment environment, coupled with the global energy transition, is at the heart of the company’s transformation ­– recognizing a shift in the way business will be done in the future. The new brand reinforces the company’s position as the premier investment platform to the African energy industry and beyond, and serves as an opportunity to extend its reach across the entire energy value chain.

“At Africa Oil & Power, our mission has always been to tell Africa’s energy narrative – that will not change. Yet with the events of the past year causing disruptions of seismic proportion to industries around the globe, the narrative itself has,” says Kelly-Ann Mealia, Chairperson of AOP. “We are excited to reposition the company within a broader energy and investment landscape and to reflect shifting priorities in environmental sustainability, inclusiveness and energy diversification. Our vision for the future of Africa is clear and our commitment to the continent is stronger than ever; we invite the African and global energy community to join us in redefining the future of our industry.”

Since its inception in 2015, AOP has served as a champion for energy investment and capacity building across the continent, driven by a vision of Africa's natural resources as the foundation for its future. Through a line-up of networking events, investment reports, multimedia campaigns and conferences, AOP has united industry leaders, visionaries, investors and decision-makers to develop untapped growth potential within Africa’s frontier markets.

ECP will continue to serve as the continent’s leading investment promotion platform while targeting sustainable development across all segments of the energy value chain, including solar and wind, hydroelectricity, hydrogen, power infrastructure, hydrocarbons exploration and production, refining and petrochemicals, gas-to-power and nuclear.

The brand refresh encompasses new service offerings, including strategic communications, custom publishing or events and bespoke creative and marketing solutions for both public and private sector clients. Expanded products and services complement the company’s robust 2021-2022 event calendar, which will see in-person and virtual conferences organized in South Sudan, the U.S., Senegal, Mozambique, South Africa, DRC, Angola and Nigeria.

“The evolution of our brand unites three key products under one company. Namely content creation, custom design solutions and widespread distribution, promotion and exposure,” Giovanni Trevison, Creative Director, AOP highlights. “We have always had a strong design legacy and integrating these products together was a natural progression. ECP will not only prioritize local content in its products and services, but will adapt to the changing business landscape by offering both in-person and virtual conferences.”

Following the company’s entry into both African and non-African markets, the new brand will also place a renewed emphasis on identifying and positioning foreign players as strategic partners to the continent, as well as facilitating global and intra-African investment across sectors.

“We will continue to partner with governments, industry associations and leading media to tell the story of the African energy industry to a global audience. We thank our partners in government, ministries and clients who have continued to choose our platform to showcase and promote their projects. With a strong focus on transformation and moving forward, we will advance and highlight the transition of the African energy industry and cement our place as the investment platform for Africa and beyond,” states James Chester, Africa Oil & Power Senior Director.

Energy Capital & Power, formerly Africa Oil & Power, invites investors to participate in South Sudan Oil & Power 29-30 June 2021 and the U.S.-Africa Energy Summit on 12 July 2021 in Washington D.C. and October 4-5 2021 in Houston, as the company widens its horizons and builds on existing commitments to African growth. To find out more, please visit www.EnergyCapitalPower.com.