Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1600 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Friday, April 16, 2021, in the 1600 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect physically assaulted an MPD officer at the listed location.

The suspect in this offense was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.