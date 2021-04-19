York Public Relations Names John Brady as Vice President of Sales
“We are continuing to grow as more fintechs, financial institutions and industry associations engage with our team for PR support, making it critical that we bring in an experienced executive to help guide our strategy,” said Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations.
Brady brings more than 25 years of sales experience to drive growth, expand visibility
John has a history of sales excellence and will be a tremendous asset to our team. I look forward to working with him and building on our companies’ success.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York Public Relations, the nation’s top brand awareness and crisis PR firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs, announced today the addition of John Brady as its Vice President of Sale. In his role, Brady will spearhead the firm’s business development efforts and expand York Public Relations’ visibility.
With nearly 25 years of sales experience, Brady was previously a Senior Sales Consultant with American Express for almost 10 years, where he managed large business-to-business campaigns. He was also a Senior Business Development Manager with FarmTek, where he managed a sales team of over 50 national account managers. Brady also held positions with Beneficial Mortgage Co. of Georgia, where he received over a dozen sales awards including Top Account Executive in Sales, President’s Council, Southern Star and Circle of Excellence. He was also recognized in the top 1% of account executives nationwide.
Brady graduated with honors from Plattsburgh State College in New York with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Geography. He is a long-time hockey player, loves to travel and spend time with his two teenaged daughters.
“As more fintechs and financial institutions look for outstanding services and knowledgeable support, we have seen tremendous growth,” said Michael Misoyianis, CFO & COO of York Public Relations. “To support increased demand, it was crucial that we expand our business development division with individuals with proven experience, particularly within our industry. We’re pleased to welcome John to our team and confident he will be invaluable to our continued success.”
York Public Relations is continuing to grow as demand for quality counsel increases. The firm experienced more than 1,900% growth in the last quarter of 2020 and added numerous fintech clients in the first quarter of the year for brand awareness services. Its client base now represents a collective 4,000+ bank, credit union and mortgage lender customers.
“We are continuing to grow as more fintechs, financial institutions and industry associations engage with our team for PR support, making it critical that we bring in an experienced executive to help guide our strategy,” said Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations. “John has a history of sales excellence and will be a tremendous asset to our team. I look forward to working with him and building on our companies’ success.”
About York Public Relations
York Public Relations is a brand awareness and crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. The firm serves clients ranging from community banks and credit unions, early- and late-stage fintech startups, and public and privately-held financial technology companies. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com.
