Job Announcement - Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator

Salary $15.00 Hourly
Location Grand Forks, ND
Job Type Part-Time/Temporary
Department Unit 1 - Juvenile Court
Job Number 2021-U1-GF-23-JDCC
General Summary or Purpose
The Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all youth who are involved in the Juvenile Drug Court Program. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, schools, tracker, probation officer, community service provider, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.
Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3050539/part-time-juvenile-drug-court-coordinator-grand-forks?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs