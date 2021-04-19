NHPCO Issues Proclamation Honoring Hospice Volunteers During National Volunteer Week, April 18 – 24, 2021
Volunteers are the Heart of Hospice
By sharing their time, energy, and expertise, hospice volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Volunteer Week, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) has issued the following proclamation to celebrate the contributions and gifts of America’s dedicated hospice volunteers. And even during this past year, when the pandemic altered so many practices, hospice volunteers remained active making masks and gift baskets, helping with outreach and fundraisers, and doing what they could within safety guidelines to let patients and families know that they were being thought of and cared for.
— Edo Banach
“Hospice volunteers play an indispensable role in enabling hospice and palliative care organizations to offer the highest-quality care and support possible for the people they serve. By sharing their time, energy, and expertise, hospice volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.
NHPCO National Volunteer Week Proclamation
Whereas, volunteering is an important activity for millions of Americans throughout the U.S., the compassionate individuals who serve as trained hospice volunteers deserve special recognition during this week of celebration and awareness;
Whereas, these dedicated hospice volunteers give of their time and talent in support of patients and families who are our relatives, friends, and neighbors;
Whereas, these volunteers are essential members of hospice and palliative care teams that care for an estimated 1.55 million hospice patients every year and ensure that they live with hope, dignity, and love despite serious and life-limiting illness;
Whereas, hospice volunteers contribute in creative ways to support health care workers as well as patients and families during this time of a global pandemic;
Whereas, National Volunteer Week provides the opportunity to recognize the contributions of these caring hospice volunteers and raise awareness of the benefits of hospice and palliative care;
Now, therefore, be it resolved that the NHPCO board of directors do hereby proclaim April 18 – 24, 2021 as National Volunteer Week across the U.S. and encourage the support and participation of all citizens in learning more about and participating in the provision of hospice and palliative care to those in our community.
National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization
Board of Directors
April 19, 2021
# # #
NHPCO presented the 2020 Volunteers are the Foundation of Hospice Awards during its Virtual Interdisciplinary Conference, October 2020. Watch a video of the awards presentation honoring the 2020 volunteer honorees
Learn more about volunteering for a hospice in your community by reaching out to a local hospice provider. NHPCO’s Find a Provider online tool will help you find a provider in your area.
