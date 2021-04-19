​PennDOT to Begin Construction on ADA Curb Ramp Improvement Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 26, on a project to improve mobility and safety by installing and improving over 50 ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) curb ramps at various intersections throughout Philadelphia.

Under this project, various intersections will see ADA curb improvements on the following corridors:

U.S. 13 (Girard Avenue);

Princeton Avenue;

Willits Road;

Spring Garden Street;

Whitby Avenue/Parkside Avenue;

Stenton Avenue/Godfrey Avenue;

Clarissa Street/Wayne Avenue/Bethlehem Pike; and

Mount Airy Avenue/Easton Road/Wadsworth Avenue.

In addition, work will follow historical guidelines. Several intersections are located within historic districts or adjacent to historic properties and will be designed in accordance with the City of Philadelphia Historical Commission’s standards. Where possible, existing materials, such as granite, stone, or brick will be reused or replaced with minimal disturbance to the historic structure. Some designs may include pigmented concrete ramps to complement the existing materials.

Beginning Monday, April 26, motorists can expect a weekday lane closure from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Willits Road between Ashton Road and Academy Road through late July.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Seravalli, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on this $5,244,618 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in early 2023.

