University of Miami Health System and One Medical Announce Affiliation Focused on Seamless Coordinated Care

One Medical plans to bring its technology-powered primary care model to Florida

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming the healthcare experience, University of Miami Health System and One Medical , a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, will work together to deliver seamless coordinated care in South Florida.



The affiliation will provide South Florida area residents with coordinated care across One Medical’s modernized primary care model and University of Miami Health System’s network of providers, ambulatory facilities and hospitals. One Medical’s membership-based model provides on-demand, 24/7 access to telehealth services, paired with convenient in-person care. In addition to a direct-to-consumer membership, more than 8,000 employers have sponsored memberships on behalf of their workforces. Together, the two organizations will aim to achieve greater clinical integration and deliver exceptional value to consumers and employers.

“Teaming up with One Medical is a great opportunity for the University of Miami Health System and for the community,” said Dipen Parekh, M.D., Chief Operating Officer of the University of Miami Health System. “We share a vision to provide outstanding care to our community and to transform health care—while always putting the patient first. This new affiliation helps expand the impact of our University-based health system in the community.”

The Miami-Dade region is One Medical’s 18th planned market entry, following other anticipated market entries this year in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Houston, Texas.

“We’re delighted to work with the University of Miami Health System to offer an unrivaled patient care experience and seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty settings to help deliver the highest levels of value to consumers and employers,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. “Working with UHealth further advances One Medical’s mission of transforming health care for all, bringing our human-centered and technology-powered model to Florida.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About University of Miami Health System

The University of Miami Health System (UHealth) delivers leading-edge patient care by the region's best doctors, powered by the groundbreaking research and medical education of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine . As South Florida's only university-based health system, UHealth is a vital component of the community.

UHealth combines patient care, research, and education to create a front-line approach to health care. Within the UHealth system, patients can participate in clinical trials and benefit from the latest developments that are fast-tracked from the laboratory to the bedside.

UHealth's comprehensive network includes three hospitals, more than 30 outpatient facilities in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier counties, with more than 1,300 physicians and scientists.

