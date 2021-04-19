Translate Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Results of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Candidate MRT5500 in npj Vaccines

/EIN News/ -- -- Multiple antigen constructs, including the construct used in MRT5500, induced potent neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies in multiple species --

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical results of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, MRT5500, in the journal npj Vaccines. Preclinical evaluation of MRT5500 demonstrated a favorable immune response profile against SARS-CoV-2 and conferred protective efficacy against the disease in an infection challenge model. The full journal article is available here. MRT5500 is being developed under a collaboration agreement between Sanofi Pasteur and Translate Bio. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MRT5500 began in March 2021 and clinical data is anticipated in the third quarter of this year.

Frank DeRosa, PhD, chief technology officer at Translate Bio and an author of the publication said, “These preclinical results demonstrated the ability of MRT5500 to elicit a robust immune response and protection against COVID-19 in multiple species through a highly rigorous set of studies. This growing body of preclinical data for MRT5500, as well as the new variant mRNA constructs that we are testing, support the potential for our mRNA vaccine candidates to play a role in protecting people against COVID-19. We look forward to seeing the results from the ongoing first-in-human trial.”

The publication outlines the main findings of the preclinical studies as follows:

Intracellular trafficking of mRNA-encoded target antigens demonstrated mutation dependence within the spike glycoprotein.

Various constructs were evaluated across a number of studies to select a lead candidate including evaluation of expression and intracellular trafficking in vitro, as well as immunogenicity in mice and non-human primates (NHPs). The data demonstrated intracellular trafficking is construct dependent with unique trafficking observed when the expressed antigen contains furin-cleavage site mutations. These mutations can help define immunogenic responses as determined in both mouse and non-human primate studies measuring neutralizing antibody titers against SARS-CoV-2.

In mice, MRT5500 (0.2, 1, 5 and 10 µg) induced dose-dependent binding antibodies and neutralizing antibodies specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) glycoprotein; neutralizing antibody titers were detected after one dose of MRT5500 in higher dose groups (5 µg, 10 µg), and were enhanced after a second dose at day 21.

In NHPs, MRT5500 (15, 45 and 135 µg) induced antibodies reactive to recombinant S [protein] in nearly all NHPs; neutralizing antibody titers were detected after one dose of MRT5500 and were enhanced after a second dose at day 35. In NHPs, neutralizing antibody titers reached levels higher than those from human convalescent sera.



MRT5500 demonstrated protection against viral infection and disease progression.

Syrian golden hamsters were immunized with MRT5500 (0.15, 1.5, 4.5 and 13.5 µg dose levels) with either a single immunization, or two administrations 21 days apart. MRT5500 demonstrated the ability to induce both humoral and cell-mediated antiviral responses and confer protection against a virus challenge in hamsters with all dose regimens, except the single 0.15 µg dose. Vaccination further resulted in protection from lung pathology and clearance of virus from the lungs as determined through viral subgenomic RNA measurements, thus supporting the further development of MRT5500 as a clinical candidate.



Data from MRT5500 indicated a low risk of vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease.

Immunization with MRT5500 induced T H 1-biased responses in both mice and NHPs.



