12 Best Poker Sites in the UK: The Largest Online Poker Rooms and Tournaments in the United Kingdom - LeanBackPlayer

Poker is one of the most endlessly entertaining games there is — but to play it, you either need to round up a bunch of friends or live near a casino.



Luckily, there’s always the internet. You can play poker online from the comfort of your own home — and you may even be able to make some money doing it.

Below, we’ve assembled a list of the top UK poker sites. They represent the best places to find games and tournaments — at any time of day or night.

First Look: Best Online Poker Rooms in the UK

Best overall - 888Poker Best for tournaments - Ladbrokes Best mobile app - William Hill Best mobile poker site - Genesis Biggest poker site - PokerStars Best for amateurs - GGPoker Best video poker - PlayOjo Best for blackjack and other games - Mansion Casino Best for outside the UK - Ignition



How We Chose the Best Poker Sites

Variety of Games Available: you can get bored playing the same game over and over. Sites with a variety of games available got bonus points.

you can get bored playing the same game over and over. Sites with a variety of games available got bonus points. Options to Play Against Real Opponents: you can play video or casino poker against the house, but the house always wins. Sites that allowed you to play against other, real people were given preferential treatment in the rankings.

you can play video or casino poker against the house, but the house always wins. Sites that allowed you to play against other, real people were given preferential treatment in the rankings. Different Stakes for Varying Budgets: we valued sites that gave you options, regardless of how big your bankroll might be.

we valued sites that gave you options, regardless of how big your bankroll might be. Poker Bonuses and/or Promotions for New Players: most sites offer bonuses to players, but those bonuses aren’t created equal. The better the bonus, the better the site did in these rankings.

Top Best Poker Sites in the UK

1. 888Poker — Best Overall

Game selection: 4.5/5

Competition: 4.5/5

Software: 4/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Excellent for low-stakes players

Attracts plenty of fish

Great free game selection

Lots of speed tables

888Poker is a great place to hang out if you want lots of fish at lower limits. They have a reputation for having some of the softest games on the internet, so you can definitely make some cash here if you know what you’re doing.

They also have a great selection of free games, if you don’t want to risk any cash starting out.

Part of the reason why they have so many clueless players is their generous bonus program. They have deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and more.

The game selection isn’t the greatest, though. While they offer stud and Omaha, you won’t find much action there, and there’s rarely anything happening at the high-stakes tables.

They do have a fantastic assortment of speed tables, though.

2. Ladbrokes — Best for Tournaments

Game selection: 4/5

Competition: 4/5

Software: 4.5/5

Banking: 5/5

Beautiful graphics and interface

Good tournament action

No withdrawal fees

Lots of hold'em action

If Texas hold’em is your game, Ladbrokes offers a variety of games, including lightning hands and short-stack tables, and their tournament action is excellent as well.

You can find a game at virtually any stakes, and if you do well, you can get your money off the site without Ladbrokes taking a piece of the pie.

If you like to play any games besides hold’em and pot-limit Omaha, however, you’ll be out of luck here.

Then again, there’s something to be said for beauty — and Ladbrokes’ interface is one of the cleanest, most stunning models out there.

3. William Hill — Best mobile app

Game selection: 4/5

Competition: 5/5

Software: 4.5/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Generous loyalty program

Allows multi-tabling on mobile

Excellent tournament selection

Lots of deposit bonuses

Helps educate newbies



One of the UK’s oldest and most trusted poker sites, William Hill offers a variety of excellent sign-up bonuses, as well as a generous loyalty program.

It’s a very newbie-friendly site, as they go out of their way to educate players on proper strategies. These newbies also ensure it has some of the softest games you’ll find anywhere.

That doesn’t mean that it’s not good for pros, however. You can multi-table on both your computer and mobile device, and there’s a ton of rich tournament action to be found here.

The variety of games isn’t the greatest, as it’s mainly just hold ‘em, omaha, and stud, but they have games at all stakes. Both micro-grinders and nosebleed players will find plenty to love here.

4. Genesis — Best Mobile Poker Site

Game selection: 4/5

Competition: 4/5

Software: 5/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Live dealer games available

Good casino game selection

Multiple jackpot tables

Games are all mobile-optimized

If you don’t want to play against other players, you can take on the house at Genesis. They offer a variety of poker table games, including 3-card poker, Texas hold’em bonus, and Caribbean stud poker.

Many of their games can be played with a live dealer, giving you a genuine casino experience in the comfort of your own home.

They have a variety of jackpot tables so you can hit it big if you get lucky.

They don’t actually have traditional poker, though, so you’ll have to find another casino if you want to try to read someone’s soul.

Regardless of which game you choose to play, you can trust it will look fantastic, as their games are all optimized for use on mobile devices.

5. PokerStars — Biggest Poker Site

Game selection: 5/5

Competition: 3/5

Software: 4/5

Banking: 4/5

Biggest poker site on the internet

Tons of action at every stake

Geared towards serious players

Huge money tournaments

You won’t lack for competition at PokerStars. It’s the biggest online poker site in the world, and you’ll find thousands of players logged on at all hours of the day.

That means you can find action regardless of your game, whether it’s high-stakes PLO, micro-stakes stud, or anything in between.

The downside to having all these players around is that a great many of them are pros. PokerStars has some of the toughest games you’ll find anywhere.

Then again, they also have huge multi-table tournaments, including a massive one every Sunday. You could get rich just getting lucky once.

6. GGPoker — Best for Amateurs

Game selection: 4/5

Competition: 4.5/5

Software: 3/5

Banking: 3.5/5

Lots of Asian amateur players

Doesn’t support hand histories or HUDs

Decent loyalty program

Tournaments have sizable guarantees

7. PlayOjo — Best Video Poker

Game selection: 4/5

Competition: n/a

Software: 4.5/5

Banking: 4/5

Great selection of video poker games

Can play multiple hands simultaneously

High payouts

No live poker games

8. Mansion Casino — Best for Blackjack and Other Games

Game selection: 3/5

Competition: 4/5

Software: 3.5/5

Banking: 4/5

Lots of traffic during most times of day

Good variety of banking options

Plenty of bonuses

Geared more towards non-poker games

9. Ignition — Best for Outside the UK

Game selection: 2.5/5

Competition: 3/5

Software: 4/5

Banking: 4/5

One of the few sites that accepts American players

Supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals

Lots of guaranteed daily tournaments

No loyalty program

10. PartyPoker

Game selection: 4/5

Competition: 3/5

Software: 3/5

Banking: 4/5

Frequent bonus promotions

Good for mid- and low-stakes tournaments

One of the oldest poker sites

Software is bland and lacking functionality

11. Casoola

Game selection: 2/5

Competition: n/a

Software: 4/5

Banking: 4.5/5

Lots of casino games besides poker

Offers multiple casino poker games

Excellent jackpots

No live poker games

12. Lucky Niki

Game selection: 2/5

Competition: n/a

Software: 4/5

Banking: 4/5

Ideal for virtual sports betting

Works great on mobile

Supports Bitcoin

Limited video poker options

What are the Different Types of Online Poker?

You can play all sorts of poker online, including:

Texas Hold’em: this is the type of game made popular by the World Series of Poker. Ladbrokes is a great place to play if this is your game.

this is the type of game made popular by the World Series of Poker. is a great place to play if this is your game. Stud and Omaha: these are live games like Texas hold’em, but they have different rules. PokerStars has plenty of action for both if you’re looking for a break from hold’em.

these are live games like Texas hold’em, but they have different rules. has plenty of action for both if you’re looking for a break from hold’em. Tournaments: you can play tournament poker in just about any game. These give you the chance to make massive paydays off a limited investment. Try William Hill if you want to give tourneys a shot.

you can play tournament poker in just about any game. These give you the chance to make massive paydays off a limited investment. Try if you want to give tourneys a shot. Video Poker: these are like slot machines, except they’re based around poker. PlayOjo is the best place to play these games.

these are like slot machines, except they’re based around poker. is the best place to play these games. Casino Poker: these are games where you play against the dealer, like you would in blackjack. You can find a bunch of these at Casoola .



Is It Legal to Play Poker Online in the UK?

Yes. According to the Gambling Act of 2005, it’s legal for UK residents to play poker for real money online — regardless of if the casino is based in the UK or offshore.

Can I Trust an Online Poker Site?

This is a tricky question to answer. As long as you’re playing on a reputable site (like the ones listed above), then you can trust that the games aren’t rigged. You have as much a chance to win as everyone else.

However, it’s pretty much guaranteed that other players will try to cheat you at some point. The sites all have security teams that are designed to root out cheaters, but as long as there’s money to be made, some people will try to cheat to get it.

How Much Money Can I Win at Online Poker?

That depends entirely on how good you are. Some people make millions playing online, while others can earn a comfortable living playing less than 40 hours a week.

However, the vast majority of players lose money. Even the big winners usually lose money for months at a time before they learn how to win.

You can also add to your bottom line by taking advantage of bonuses and loyalty programs like rakeback offerings. These can add quite a bit of extra money to your account, especially if you play a lot.

Are There Bonuses for Poker Games?

Yes. Virtually every site offers deposit bonuses where they’ll match a certain percentage of the money you put on the site. Others have loyalty programs that reward you for playing a certain number of hands in a set period of time.

Bonus structures vary from site to site, so don’t be afraid to shop around.

How Can I Become a Professional Poker Player?

There are no requirements, other than to make your money by playing poker.

The best way to get to a point where you can do that, however, is by playing and studying as much as you can. Analyze your hands and discuss them with other players, either in real life or online.

Just because you’re confident you can win enough to live on doesn’t mean you’re ready, though. You should have at least six months’ of living expenses set aside before you go pro.

A word of warning, though: anyone smart enough to make a living playing poker can almost certainly make more money doing something else.

Do I Have to Pay Taxes on Poker Winnings in the UK?

No. Gambling winnings aren’t taxed in the UK, regardless if they’re won online or in real life.

Online Poker Sites: The Final Takeaway

If you want to make some extra cash playing poker — or you just want to blow off some steam after work — then the sites on this list offer the best variety of games, stakes, and traffic you’ll find anywhere.

We can’t guarantee you’ll make any money doing this. We can only guarantee that these are the best online poker sites in the UK.

