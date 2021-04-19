Packaging Machinery Market to Gain Huge Advantage; Introduction of BLAŽEK’s Fully Automated AMS 10-05 Manipulator to Foster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Krones AG (Bavaria, Germany),Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany),Coesia S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy), M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy), Salzgitter AG (Salzgitter, Germany), BW Packaging Systems (Illinois, U.S.), Viking Masek Global Packaging (Wisconsin, U.S.), Nichrome Packaging Solutions (Maharashtra, India), Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (Haryana, India), Aagard Group, LLC (Minnesota, U.S.), MG America (New Jersey, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging machinery market size is predicted to reach USD 52.83 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The unceasing demand for packaged food, drugs, and other products will contribute effectively to the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Machine Type (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling & Dosing, Form, Fill & Deal, Labelling, Decorating & Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping & Bundling and Others), By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Toiletries, Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 40.08 billion in 2019.





The coronavirus incident has resulted in enormous damage to all the industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Heavy Demand from Transportation Industry to Amplify Growth

The rising demand for packaging in logistics and transportation can be a vital factor propelling the growth of the market. Various logistics and transportation companies require packaging machinery to wrap and bundle their goods and commodities before shipping. The surging logistics and transportation industry is expected to have a tremendous influence on the global market during the forecast period. Packaging enables the safety of products and consignment during transportation. Additionally, the flourishing E-commerce industry is expected to spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Rising Shift towards E-Commerce to Uplift Packaging Industry Amid COVID-19

The disruption in the supply chain of various sectors has also impacted the packaging industry. Manufacturers are limiting the workforce at manufacturing facilities due to the regulations imposed by the governments. However, the implementation of advanced techniques by OEMs to increase production capacity will augur well for the market. Similarly, the rising consumer inclination towards E-commerce due to the outbreak will significantly accelerate the revenue of the industry.





Enormous Investments in Manufacturing Sector to Favor Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 13.34 billion and is expected to account for the highest share in the market owing to, the heavy investments in the manufacturing sector. The rising government support in countries such as India and China are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. North America and Europe are expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to the low adoption of packaging machinery in the regions.

February 2019: BLAŽEK announced the launch of a fully automated ‘AMS 10-05 manipulator’, an addition to packaging equipment product range. The high performing equipment is equipped with a FESTO drive and control system that ensures fast operation.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Packaging Machinery Market:

Coesia S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy)

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy)

Salzgitter AG (Salzgitter, Germany)

Viking Masek Global Packaging (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Nichrome Packaging Solutions (Maharashtra, India)

Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (Haryana, India)

Aagard Group, LLC (Minnesota, U.S.)

Mollers North America (Michigan, U.S.)

Kalamazoo Packaging Systems (Michigan, U.S.)

Frain Industries, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Sun Packaging Technologies, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

VELTEKO s.r.o. (Central Bohemian, Czech Republic)

BLAŽEK (Central Bohemian, Czech Republic)

The Adelphi Group of Companies (West Sussex, U.K.)

Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd. (Aichi Prefecture, Japan)

SAMPACK India Pvt. Ltd. (Tamilnadu, India)

UnionPack International Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang, China)





