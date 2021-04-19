NXT Energy Solutions Announces Acquisition of Geothermal Rights

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the "Company") (TSX:SFD; OTC QB:NSFDF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the SFD® technology rights for geothermal resources (“Geothermal Resources”) from Mr. George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, and who is the inventor of the SFD® technology. This agreement was negotiated between Mr. Liszicasz and the independent members of NXT’s Board of Directors (“NXT Board”).



Geothermal applications include naturally occurring sub-surface fluid reservoirs or rock conditions from which heat can be extracted and utilized for generating electric power, or for direct utilization in industrial, agricultural or domestic applications. The main subsurface properties such as porosity, permeability and impermeable cap rock that are vital in the search for oil and gas resources and are equally critical for locating the most prospective geothermal resources. For these reasons, the SFD® technology has a natural extension to geothermal applications and given the currently occurring step change in the worldwide energy industry, the NXT Board believes that the acquisition of this right is well timed and applicable.

Since first commercialized in 2007 for hydrocarbon use, NXT’s non-intrusive SFD® airborne technology enables its customers to significantly improve drill success rates while reducing the overall negative environmental impact of traditional large-scale ground surveys by minimalizing disruptions to community life and surface use. In April 2020, NXT received confirmation of a patent granted from the European Patent Office bringing the total number of countries granting the patent internationally to 44. NXT will apply for patent protection for the geothermal applications of SFD® once development of the SFD® sensors reach appropriate milestones.

The NXT Board noted, “As industries worldwide transition toward a low-carbon economy, geothermal energy has gained greater prominence for its environmental benefits as a non-intermittent renewable energy source. NXT takes great pleasure in announcing this agreement, and looks forward to leveraging its extensive research and marketing skillset acquired in hydrocarbon resources to develop and commercialize the Geothermal Resource application of the SFD® technology."

The consideration for the acquisition of the Geothermal Resource will be settled in these significant milestones.

A signature payment of US$40,000 and 300,000 common shares in the equity of the Company (“Common Shares”), subject to TSX approval, are due immediately; US$200,000 milestone payment will be made when the Company’s cash balance is over CAD$5,000,000, due to receipt of funds from operations; and US$250,000 SFD® project contract milestone. This milestone will be paid if within two (2) years the Company signs SFD® contracts valued at US$10,000,000 or greater, and is in receipt of at least US$5,000,000 cash from those same SFD® project contracts.



Following the issuance of the 300,000 Common Shares, Mr. Liszicasz will hold approximately a total of 15,337,234 (23.7%) of NXT Energy’s 64,814,921 outstanding Common Shares.

