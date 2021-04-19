Everi Digital Announces New Contract with BCLC to Provide Slot Content for PlayNow.com Online Casino

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, announced a new contract with British Columbia Lottery Commission (“BCLC”). Pursuant to this contract, Everi Digital recently launched its online slot content on BCLC’s PlayNow.com. Everi Digital became the third slot content supplier to provide BCLC with both online and land-based slot games.



With this new agreement, Everi becomes the largest provider of three-reel stepper products to PlayNow.com’s online casino. With Everi’s extensive library of proven, player-popular stepper games, Everi will be able to expand by up to 10 times the amount of stepper content presently available to PlayNow.com players throughout British Columbia. Additionally, Everi will also be providing its latest successful video slot content for use on PlayNow.com’s online casino.

“We are extremely excited to continue working with BCLC to provide our high-performing game content that has proven popular with players in their land-based casinos to their growing audience of online players,” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. “Online players in a growing number of markets clearly enjoy the experience provided by our library of world-class games, and the expansion of our partnership with BCLC demonstrates our efforts to leverage our engaging content to further expand our Digital gaming business.”

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About BCLC

BCLC conducts and manages commercial gambling in a socially responsible manner for the benefit of British Columbians. PlayNow.com is BCLC’s secure, regulated, online and mobile channel, with a growing portfolio of lottery games, sports betting, slots, table games and bingo entertainment for players in British Columbia and Manitoba.

