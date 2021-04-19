FedNat Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, will announce its 2021 first quarter financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link. Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913 and using passcode 6396507. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.

About the Company

FedNat Holding Company is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.

Contacts Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322 Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363 Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409, or investorrelations@fednat.com