Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Commercial Release of REMUS 300 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

The latest addition to the REMUS family of systems is two-man portable, open architecture and offers advanced modularity

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today the commercial release of its REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). This new, open architecture, small-class UUV can dive to depths of 305 meters (1,000 feet) and has endurance options up to 30 hours.



“The REMUS 300 is the most advanced small-class UUV on the market,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Technical Solutions division. “It combines everything we’ve learned from more than 20 years of development on our REMUS 100 systems with enhancements like advanced modularity and a more robust structure and sensors. We’re excited to offer this solution to customers who are looking to dive deeper and go longer with a flexible, man-portable system.”

Built on the REMUS Technology Platform, the REMUS 300 has compact and efficient core electronics, advanced autonomy and a common operating system that allows for interoperability with the entire REMUS family of systems. Its open architecture design and modularity enable integration of the latest hardware and software, with an optional hardware development kit and software development kit to enable third-party integration.

The REMUS 300 design incorporates feedback from hundreds of REMUS 100 users and provides the ability to exchange payloads, allowing application flexibility. Common applications include mine countermeasures, hydrographic survey, rapid environmental assessment, search and recovery, and marine research. Modular energy sections allow for field replacement of 1.5, 3.0 or 4.5 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion batteries enabling up to 10, 20 or 30 hours of endurance.

More than 500 REMUS UUVs have been sold to 25 countries worldwide. Standard configurations of the REMUS 300 can now be acquired internationally and commercially, with orders being accepted now for delivery in 2022.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/remus300.

Learn more about the new REMUS 300 UUV at: https://tsd.huntingtoningalls.com/capabilities/unmanned-systems/unmanned-underwater-vehicles/remus300m/.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com



Contact:



Beci Brenton

Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com

(202) 264-7143