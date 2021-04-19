United GMG Launches Custom Packaging Services that Improve Customer Experience, Production Speed, and Quality Assurance

Through their experience serving brands in many industries, United GMG has the advantage of understanding when it comes to bringing small business owners' visions to life through packaging, design, prototype, and print services. United GMG is a problem solver who leads brands to marketing success, now through custom packaging.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United GMG has expanded its portfolio to include custom packaging, boxes, and prototypes. The company recognized a need for brands to leverage packaging as a critical touchpoint to improve customer experience, as 72% of American shoppers base their purchasing decisions on a product's packaging.



"Custom boxes and packaging are an essential key to the buyer experience today,” said Erin Grogan, President of United GMG.

The company simplifies the typically overwhelming process by bringing brands' unique visions to life through an abundance of packaging options. Customers love to experience product packaging designed to be interactive, sensory, and educational; United GMG understands that. Small brands can now look to United GMG for packaging services, such as custom boxes with logos, custom gift boxes, custom vinyl wraps, and much more, so they never have to start from scratch or break the bank to achieve this customer experience.

“Sometimes our customers can’t wait two to three weeks for their prototypes or their small run boxes that many companies require to produce and ship their boxes. We at United GMG are experts at creating the perfect buyer experience quickly, efficiently, and on budget.”

Custom packaging with United GMG provides ample real estate for brands to tell their story and reach their customers effectively because custom packaging products can be printed from edge to edge with full-color graphic designs. The varying methods, colors, and exact copy can display on the sides, bottom, or interior of the packaging product. United GMG offers many different, sustainable options to choose from to achieve industry-level goals.

“United GMG helps bring your ideas to life,” said Susan Michalek, Senior Creative Project Manager for Vital Proteins, LLC.

“Their customer service, professionalism, and problem solving on printing and packaging is excellent. They have continued to be a great partner for our company and we highly recommend their business to others.”

The company offers custom solutions to meet business needs, both big and small, and help reach their customers. United GMG's packaging services' benefits include varying package quantities, access to full-color advanced printing, and attention to detail, including custom sizes, finishes, materials, colors, and other packaging features.

United Graphics & Mailing Group, a family-owned business founded in 1927, boasts a rich history specializing in printing promotional materials for various brands in diverse industries on top of direct mail, signs & banners, web-to-print services to now launching custom packaging. United GMG serves in the vision business, providing industry leaders and various organizations and industries, including Nonprofits, B2B and B2C companies, Retail, Tourism, Real Estate, and Manufacturing, with successful results. United GMG harnesses the most return for their clients' time and budget as they believe in going the extra mile to ensure that the work they bring to life aligns with their customer's vision.

To learn more about United GMG, visit their website and make sure to contact them to discuss your packaging needs and get a free quote today!