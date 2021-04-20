Katherine Johnson of Johnson Consulting Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly 30 years, Katherine Johnson has helped her clients design, implement and evaluate successful demand-response programs promoting energy efficiency improvements. Today, Katherine is the founder of the Johnson Consulting Group, an energy efficiency consultancy that works with utilities, municipalities and government agencies to determine if the programs they are designing actually work.

“I get to help change the world in my own little way through promoting good sound, energy efficiency programs,” says Katherine.

Katherine brings her specialized expertise in energy efficiency, as well as her understanding of accounting, finance and marketing, to deliver “analysis that makes sense.”

“Utilities are businesses: they still have shareholders and cooperative members and they have to meet goals to offer these programs cost effectively,” says Katherine. “So it’s more about ‘How are we going to fix it’ as opposed to simply identifying the problem.”

Of course, the energy industry is not filled with women entrepreneurs.

Katherine is the co-author of Breaking Through, celebrating 13 women entrepreneurs who have been successful in establishing their own niche in traditionally male-dominated areas. Katherine’s chapter focuses on creating a brand in the energy efficiency business.

“It’s about how I've survived in the industry,” says Katherine. “As an entrepreneur, you have to create your own brand identity. Well, my name's Johnson, so I needed to figure out a way for me to differentiate myself from all the other consulting firms in the business and compete against some of the bigger firms. I became successful in the energy business by developing, educating, and creating my own niche within the industry.”

As for the next generation of energy efficiency, Katherine is helping to develop programs that encourage customers to not just do the little things, but to go beyond and invest in renewables, like solar installation.

“Utilities have an obligation to serve. If they can use their assets and their infrastructure more effectively, energy efficiency actually helps them run a more organized, cost-effective operation,” says Katherine. “There is only a finite amount of money and space to develop power plants. The cheapest megawatt to generate is the negawatt. If you can encourage everyone to use less, everyone is going to save money.”

