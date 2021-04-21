SkyscendPay Chosen Among 'Top Procurement Service Companies for 2021' by CIO Applications Magazine
EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyscendPay, an intelligent and secure SaaS-based platform providing invoice automation, supply chain finance, and dynamic discounting services, has been chosen by CIO Applications magazine for its list of 'Top Procurement Service Companies for 2021'.
This list comprises ten companies at the forefront of providing procurement services and transforming businesses. SkyscendPay is going to be featured in the upcoming edition of CIO Applications magazine, along with the other winners.
CEO and Founder of SkyscendPay, Chayapathy Gangadarappa, expressed happiness about receiving the honor.
Speaking about the achievement, he said, "We are grateful to CIO Applications magazine for choosing us for this prestigious distinction. We take it as a sign that companies are beginning to recognize how much they can gain by onboarding invoice processing solutions built on artificial intelligence, Blockchain, and OCR. We are on a mission to improve the supply chain process by enabling both supply chain finance and dynamic discounting in a single platform”. This recognition would motivate him and his team to continue working harder towards bringing better and more efficient ways of invoicing and releasing liquidity to customers.
Invoicing is not a profit center. It makes sense to automate such processes, and when they are, it often leads to significant cost and time savings.
SkyscendPay is an industry-first business-to-business invoicing processing network with advanced technologies that ease the invoice management process. It has advanced features such as supply chain financing and dynamic discounting. Moreover, it is ADA/WCAG compliant.
CIO Applications magazine is the go-to resource for the latest products/services, news on technologies, and technology trends in the enterprise technology sphere. It is read by senior-level decision-makers and technology buyers such as CTOs, CIOs, SVP-ITs, and other professionals, who want to keep up-to-date on recent developments in the tech buying space.
About SkyscendPay
SkyscendPay seeks to make the invoicing process (and, by extension, the procurement process) more transparent, efficient, and customer-friendly, with additional features such as supply chain financing and dynamic discounting. To enable such advanced features, the company has onboarded cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and OCR. SkyscendPay allows customers to view and manage their invoices from a single place, communicate discrepancies to suppliers or buyers, and even see curated analytics.
To learn more about SkyscendPay, please visit: https://skyscendpay.com
