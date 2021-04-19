Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,865 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Jake Ellzey Co-Authors Bills That Pass the House Further Protecting 2nd Amendment Rights

member image

Rep. Jake Ellzey Co-Authors Bills That Pass the House Further Protecting 2nd Amendment Rights  print page

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake
04/16/2021

AUSTIN - Today, two bills co-authored by Rep. Jake Ellzey passed the Texas House to further protect constitutional rights.

HB 1927 will allow citizens who are 21 years of age or older to lawfully carry a handgun for personal protection without seeking a license to carry, more commonly known as a concealed carry license. To better protect constitutional rights, HB 1500 prevents local, county and state government officials from being able to close a handgun or ammunition store during a pandemic.

Ellzey comments, "I am proud to be a co-author of HB 1927 and HB 1500 - both bills uphold our Constitutional right to protect ourselves and our families. During the pandemic some officials over-stepped their authority in attempt to infringe on our 2nd Amendment Constitutional Rights. HB 1500 protects Texans' right to purchase handguns and ammunition."

HB 1927 allows those 21 years of age or older who can legally possess a handgun to carry a handgun, open or concealed, without a license to carry and maintains the license to carry (LTC) program as an option. The bill upholds current state law allowing a person to carry a handgun in a holster in public places where it is not otherwise prohibited.

Ellzey explains, "HB 1927 does not change who can possess a firearm or affect the purchase of firearms. The bill levels the playing field between everyday law abiding citizens and gives them a chance to protect themselves. This constitutional carry bill allows Texans to exercise freedoms guaranteed to them in our U.S. Constitution."

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.208

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0516

(512) 463-1051 Fax

2001 BATES DRIVE, SUITE 120

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS 75167

PHONE (972) 938-9392

You just read:

Rep. Jake Ellzey Co-Authors Bills That Pass the House Further Protecting 2nd Amendment Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.