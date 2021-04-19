The LEOWAY 2WD eScooter is a revolutionary interpretation of the traditional e-scooter
When it is necessary to accelerate and the power of the rear motor is not enough, i-2WD Control Module activates the front motor for thrilling acceleration.
LEOWAY 2WD eScooter combines the main advantages of a single motor e-scooter (lightweight, high mileage) and a dual-motor e-scooter (powerful, safe riding).
It's a pretty cool look too, black and red, sure to impress anyone you pass. ”APELDOORN, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleverly designed to save you money on battery power and miles, LEOWAY’s i-2WD Smart Traction Control Module was developed specifically for the dual-motor scooter. This ingenious design has two motors but only one work continuously This allows you to significantly save battery power and increase mileage.
The LEOWAY 2WD eScooter is built for commuters, and it`s not just a toy! It has everything you need: great battery life, an electric brake system that slows down when on purpose without having to break your momentum. Smart design gives the rider enhanced safety with bright lights in front and back headlamps. The durable tires provide additional performance at higher speeds with comfortable rubber to boot.
With powerful dual 350W motors and recuperation in the front battery pack, you can confidently take corners at up to 45km/h (28mph) or use it as your everyday way of getting around town! Unlike most electric vehicles that need to be plugged in, the LEOWAY 2WD has batteries automatically charged as you ride through magnetic braking.
A revolutionary, high-performance product that provides two reliable and powerful motors. Riders can use the rear motor up to 90km (56miles) of travel or use it to climb steep hills or go faster without burning out too much battery life.
