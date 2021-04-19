Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,110 in the last 365 days.

The LEOWAY 2WD eScooter is a revolutionary interpretation of the traditional e-scooter

i-2WD Control Module automatically activates the front motor

When it is necessary to accelerate and the power of the rear motor is not enough, i-2WD Control Module activates the front motor for thrilling acceleration.

LEOWAY 2WD eScooter has a dual motor that mutually operates to reach maximum performance. When we say “performance”, we mean stability, safety, agility, and durability.

LEOWAY 2WD eScooter combines the main advantages of a single motor e-scooter (lightweight, high mileage) and a dual-motor e-scooter (powerful, safe riding).

It's a pretty cool look too, black and red, sure to impress anyone you pass. ”
— This Is Brainy
APELDOORN, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleverly designed to save you money on battery power and miles, LEOWAY’s i-2WD Smart Traction Control Module was developed specifically for the dual-motor scooter. This ingenious design has two motors but only one work continuously This allows you to significantly save battery power and increase mileage.

The LEOWAY 2WD eScooter is built for commuters, and it`s not just a toy! It has everything you need: great battery life, an electric brake system that slows down when on purpose without having to break your momentum. Smart design gives the rider enhanced safety with bright lights in front and back headlamps. The durable tires provide additional performance at higher speeds with comfortable rubber to boot.

With powerful dual 350W motors and recuperation in the front battery pack, you can confidently take corners at up to 45km/h (28mph) or use it as your everyday way of getting around town! Unlike most electric vehicles that need to be plugged in, the LEOWAY 2WD has batteries automatically charged as you ride through magnetic braking.

A revolutionary, high-performance product that provides two reliable and powerful motors. Riders can use the rear motor up to 90km (56miles) of travel or use it to climb steep hills or go faster without burning out too much battery life.

Leoway Team
E-Lab Leoway
+31 638354279
team@leoway2wd.com

You just read:

The LEOWAY 2WD eScooter is a revolutionary interpretation of the traditional e-scooter

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.