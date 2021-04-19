Akiba Antiques to Offer French and Floridian Estate Finds, Sculptures, and Sterling Silver
Akiba Antiques to Offer French and Floridian Estate Finds, Sculptures, and Sterling SilverNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akiba Antiques is poised to offer nearly 600 lots hand-selected by Mr. Jonathan Akiba in an upcoming auction. Estates from Paris, Archamps, Nice, Marseille, and South Florida will be represented. The Estate Finds Throughout France and Miami auction will be held on April 29th, 2021. Bidding starts at 12:00 PM EDT on LiveAuctioneers.
Two marble sculptures by Italian artist Antonio Frilli lead the listings. Active in Florence during the late 19th century, Frilli was famous for his alabaster and marble replica statues. The upcoming auction includes one “Dancing Faun” holding cymbals and one “Aphrodite” figure sculpted by Antonio Frilli. Each sculpture is listed separately with an estimate of USD 10,000 to $30,000. A marble sculpture by Pietro Ceccarelli, one of Frilli’s contemporaries, is on offer as well ($10,000 – $30,000). It shows a young boy examining a fish while perching on a rock.
Sculpture and fine art collectors will find other key lots in this sale, including a Jorge Marín garden statue ($2,000 – $6,000). Marín’s works often feature a sinister yet melancholy winged figure with a plague doctor mask. The available bronze shows this person riding a horse and gazing into the distance. Both man and beast balance on a circus-like sphere. The upcoming auction also presents sculptures by Ernest Trova, Salvador Dalí, and Fidardo Landi.
Notable silver lots include two sterling silver centerpieces from Georg Jensen. Made during the 1930s, these bowls feature the brand’s “Grape” pattern with twisted vine and fruit details. One of the Georg Jensen lots is a round centerpiece that sits low to the table. The other is a high compote that rests on an ornate stem. Each sterling silver piece has an estimate of $2,000 to $10,000. Bidders can also consider a repoussé tea set from S. Kirk & Sons ($2,000 – $10,000), a sterling silver tea set by Tiffany & Co. ($1,000 – $5,000), and a dolphin vase from English silversmith J. E. Terry ($500 – $1,500).
A large stained-glass window stands out in this sale. Now listed with an estimate of $2,000 to $10,000, the piece formerly appeared on TBN’s Praise the Lord television show. It depicts a crowned Jesus wearing white robes and a scarlet piece of cloth. Clouds unfurl over a springtime scene below.
The Estate Finds event highlights several additional lots:
* French vermeil inkstand from 1862 with coral and lapis accents ($2,000 – $10,000)
* 12 Italian miniature suits of armor with Lucite bases ($2,000 – $6,000)
* Black flap bag from Chanel with embroidered flowers ($1,500 – $3,000)
* Hermès “Constance” leather crocodile bag with gold hardware accents ($200 – $2,000)
* Assorted pieces of jewelry and home décor (various estimates)
Charles and Franceska Akiba founded Akiba Antiques in Paris, France during the 1980s. Their joint collecting and selling experience was in French furniture and European fine art. The couple eventually moved to the United States and settled in Dania Beach, Florida, where the auction house continues to host regular sales both live and online.
The Estate Finds Throughout France and Miami sale will begin at 12:00 PM EDT on April 29th, 2021. Visit LiveAuctioneers for the complete catalog and to place a bid.
