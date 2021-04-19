Executive Leadership Coach Joeri Carty to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take your career and your business to a level you could have never imagined. Achieve more than you can imagine possible.

Joeri Carty is an executive leadership coach who helps business leaders and owners achieve higher levels of financial performance with a proven process.

Joeri spent 25 years in Corporate America in business process improvement: reducing costs and increasing revenue, but his is passion to help people is unmatched. He has helped hundreds of teams and executives exceed their business goals.

“My passion is helping businesses lower costs and increase margin so that they can be wildly more successful, says Joeri, “but I am also focused on helping you achieve your goals and restore balance in your life.”

Joeri has defied the odds: he’s an industrial engineer by trade, but a people person at heart.

“When people in engineering hear I’m in human resources, or when people in human resources hear I’m an engineer, there is usually jaw-dropped silence,” says Joeri. “But industrial engineering is all about efficiency and process; human resources is all about efficiency and people. The beauty is if you put the two together–– process and people––balance the of the two makes it really powerful.”

Joeri says he’s always had a gift for understanding people. He grew up in Curaçao in Caribbean, but his mother worked for an airline company, so he had the luxury to travel to a majority of the Caribbean islands and other places.

“Every island had its own personality,” says Joeri. “It gave me an appreciation for other cultures, other people. In America, you've got people from different backgrounds, different cultures, different viewpoints, so I quickly figured out people make the world go round.”

Joeri’s combined passion for businesses improvement and desire to help people have made him a natural coach.

“I'm a firm believer that life's too short to be miserable,” says Joeri, “So I see business improvement more as a piece of the puzzle. I work with leaders to be comfortable in their own skin and to be honest with themselves about who they are. If you can equip people with a bit more understanding of themselves, both personally, as well as professionally, their personal life improves, their professional life improves, and they get to achieve their goals.

“I’m proud that I’ve taken the initiative,” says Joeri. “Bringing teams together and being able to help others: that's Nirvana for me.”

