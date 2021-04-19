Heather Rawlings Davis of Camp Chocolate to be Featured on Close Up Radio

APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chocolate is known as The Food of the Gods. Chocolate has no boundaries.

Camp Chocolate is a four-day learning experience filled with chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate! Led by Heather Rawlings Davis, Camp Chocolate is a 501(c)3 culinary instruction camp for students K-12.

“It's a great population to work with,” says Heather. “When you make something yourself it tastes better because there is also a sense of accomplishment. When you have that experience as a child in school, you don't forget that.”

And it goes beyond chocolate. Camp Chocolate is dedicated to STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math concepts are taught.

“The culinary arts are the intersection of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics,” says Heather. “Cooking and baking is really just chemistry. These are science experiments. But we’re also talking about advertising and economics and entrepreneurship.”

At Camp Chocolate, kids design their own chocolate bar, create a chocolate brand and make a plan to sell the finished product at their local farmer’s market. At the end of the week, they raise money to benefit the Children's Hospital Organization. It’s kids helping kids.

“Culinary is where our future is going,” says Heather. “It's about hands-on experiences. It’s about an emphasis on eating good quality, healthy foods. Children are introduced to different cultures through food. They start realizing there are opportunities they didn't realize existed before. And it kind of opens their eyes. If you have fun doing something, you have fun learning.”

The Coronavirus pandemic has worsened food insecurity among children nationwide to rise to its highest levels in decades. With schools closed for in-person learning, many children have limited access to reduced-price meals.

Camp Chocolate has been able to maintain holding classes while accommodating COVID restrictions like social distancing with bigger classrooms, gloves and masks.

“You've got a population that’s been transitioning from school to home and back,” says Heather. “One of the other programs we introduced is the importance of culinary online. There has been so much instruction online it's improved the quality of our student instruction as well.”

Camp Chocolate is a certified girl scout program; scouts can earn their culinary patches through the program. Camp Chocolate meets and exceed the standards of education.

Camp Chocolate supports the Culinary Pro-Start, National School and Restaurant Association. They are looking to reach out to other local communities and get involved in other culinary programs throughout the United States.

