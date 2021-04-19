Mergers And Acquisitions Are Important Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Industry Trends

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

Mergers and acquisitions are a major clinical decision support system market trend. In January 2019, Qiagen, a Germany based provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research acquired N-of-One for an undisclosed amount. N-of-One is a privately held U.S. molecular decision support company and pioneer in clinical interpretation services for complex genomic data. The acquisition of N-of-One will enable QIAGEN to significantly expand its decision-support solutions while offering a broader range of software, content and service-based solutions. It will also enable QIAGEN to expand its clinical bioinformatics capabilities in molecular oncology decision support.

Other major players in the cancer clinical decision tools market are McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Elsevier B.V., Macmillan, and National Decision Support Company.

The cancer clinical decision tools market consists of sales of cancer decision support tools and related services. Cancer decision tools are designed to support the general practitioner's assessment of patients with potential cancer symptoms. The tools do not change the clinical judgment but give more information that is used to inform patient management decisions. The risk is measured based on reading coded information from the patient record including demographic data, medical history, and symptoms.

The global cancer clinical decision tools market is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2020 to $0.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The clinical decision support software market or CDSS market size is expected to reach $0.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The clinical decision support (CDS) market report is segmented by type into risk assessment tool (RAT), Qcancer and by end-user into hospitals, clinics.

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides cancer clinical decision tools market overview, forecast cancer clinical decision tools market size and growth for the whole market, cancer clinical decision tools market segments, and geographies, cancer clinical decision tools market trends, cancer clinical decision tools market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

