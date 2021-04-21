See the World for Good a Kids Rewarding Travel Club to Launch On Mother's Day
Parents participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn travel for their kids #seetheworldforgood #creativegigsforkids #positivevalues www.SeetheWorldforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good works to fund meaningful program for girls; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring made by parents with kid trips.
How Parents Earn $2500 Travel Reward?
Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing executives hiring professional staff. Once Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and earns a finder's fee; parents earn $2500 for a kid's trip and a 'Kids See the World for Good' Club Membership.
Once parents, successfully participate in referral program. Kids do creative writing gigs to earn money for trips.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Kids on our fun gigs write about Art + Food + Sports; earn $100 per story (and can earn up to $2500 for their trip). How? When a kid does a great job on "The Gig,' kid gets another gig....just like in the real world."
About
Before starting Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman was a teacher. In the last 10 years, Recruiting for Good sponsored fun creative writing contests in the community for adults and kids; and sponsored a yearlong creative writing and reward program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
And over the last 2 years; Carlos created 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' (www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com kids taste the best dishes in LA and write foodie reviews), and The Sweetest Gig (www.TheSweetestGig.com kids taste and write chocolate reviews). On our creative writing gigs; kids learn work skills, grow from within, and use their talent for good...."When a kid does a great job on 'The Gig,' kid gets another gig....Just like in the real world."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'See The World for Good,' a Rewarding Adventure Travel Club for Kids. Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to generate proceeds for a meaningful girls mentoring program; and earn $2500 toward a kid's trip. Kids in the club are invited to participate in fun creative writing gig; and earn money toward their trip. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
