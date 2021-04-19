How to Shape Your DUHOME of Tomorrow in the Age of Coronavirus

Since the 2020 coronavirus outbreak began, the home is no longer just a place to rest your head. It has transitioned into a space that suits all our needs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year 2020 yielded many occurrences we never expected. Millions of people were forced to stay at home amid the latest coronavirus lockdown. We have to adapt and drastically change the way we live and work - restaurants, gyms, bars are all closed to stop the spread of virus, and working from home becomes a new normal. Thus, the house isn't just a place to live any more – it becomes our makeshift offices, gyms, classrooms, restaurants, cocktail bars, movie theaters, etc. People start to look for ways to improve the time they spend at home.Because the pandemic has gone on for so long that actually the changes in behavior are now going to become a habit. As life goes back to normal, many jobs will likely begin to enable remote employment. Large swaths of employees are trying to work from home, and seeking for multi-functional spaces that suit their needs to cater to both work and play. People are bored at home, want the fun of doing up their home - they want to have the furniture or home décor quickly, put a scheme together and then enjoy the whole day at will.Pitifully, the usual shops of furniture, DIY and home decor are also closed. What the pandemic has done is massively increase online adoption. Established in 2012 and enjoying a reputation in offline retailing and wholesale of accent chairs , dining chairs, bar stools & vanity stools and benches, DUHOME was seeing strong online demand of furniture and home décor in the U.S from customers. Although the first month after the pandemic hit was tough for DUHOME, we realized it was time to bring our business online and we did it. We also extended our product line with a new collection – home office chairs to meet the special need during the pandemic.Having run several online stores in different e-commerce platforms for more than 3 years, we are seeing 20% month-on-month growth, have tripled our sales over the last twelve months and won huge amounts of fans on Walmart, Wayfair, Amazon, eBay, Houzz, Sears, Bonanza etc. The secret of our success lies in our dedication to offer a simplified range of furniture products rather than overloading consumers with thousands of choices. DUHOME boasts a 4.5-star rating from more than 20,000 reviews, which proves that it is a brand that stands the test of time."Pandemic can be a push not pull." Our CEO Hui Du said, "We are now more focused right now on user engagement and the overall experience. DUHOME's direct-to-consumer online approach is well suited to today's conditions and serving customers' very real needs at this challenging time. We are striving to help our customers create purposefully designed home that can offer the privacy and focus needed for work or schooling with breakout areas that provide much needed separation and relaxation."