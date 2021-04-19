Three Tips For Connecting With Nursing-Home-Bound Loved Ones During COVID, With Nursing Home Owner Akash Brahmbhatt
When your loved one is in a nursing home, it can be hard to find ways to connect due to COVID-19SPRING, TX, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While some nursing homes are allowing socially distanced visiting, others are not allowing visitors at all. Here, nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt shares three ways that you can stay close with your nursing-home-bound loved one while still maintaining COVID-19 precautions.
Video Chat — Akash Brahmbhatt Recommends Speaking With Staff To Find The Best Option
Talk with nursing home staff members about the best way to video chat. Akash Brahmbhatt says that some nursing homes prefer to use Zoom, while others prefer Skype or FaceTime. You may need to call in on a special phone number or schedule a video chat. Akash Brahmbhatt recommends getting several family members together for a group video chat from time to time — your loved one will get a similar feeling to having family over for the holidays.
Care Packages
When you visit your loved one in their nursing home, it's likely that you bring them a coffee, a piece of candy, a magazine, or another one of their favorite things that may not be so easily accessible inside the nursing home. Creating a weekly or monthly care package for your loved one can provide them with all of their favorite things, even though you can't be there in person to make the hand-off.
Talk with your loved one on the phone about the things that they're missing the most. In their care package, be sure to include some personal touches — perhaps a drawing from a grandchild or a picture of a beloved pet — to help them feel even closer to home. Be sure to vary what you include in the package each time to keep things fresh and exciting.
Go Old School
It's likely that your loved one once reveled in letters they received in the mail, and you now have the chance to bring back that sense of wonder. Writing your loved one a letter isn't just a way to communicate with them while you're unable to visit, according to Akash Brahmbhatt. When you provide your loved ones with a physical letter, they're getting a piece of paper they can read again and again.
In your letter, you can also include printed pictures that your loved one will be able to put up around their room. While digital pictures are wonderful, physical pictures that your loved one can see every time they look around their room can help them feel close to family, even though COVID-19 is keeping you apart.
