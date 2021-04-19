International Skydiving Museum & Hall of Fame Grand Reveal and Site Dedication
Skydiving Activities and Sport Celebrities Featured at April 25 Event
Skydiving and parachuting have thrived in Florida for generations and drawn skydiving enthusiasts from around the world.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extensive display of skydiving and parachuting will be part of ceremonies revealing the vision for the International Skydiving Museum & Hall of Fame on April 25. Involving international jumpers landing with flags of many nations, spectacular aerial performers will include wingsuiters, high-speed canopy pilots, and jumpers with canopies attached in formation.
— Curt Curtis, President/CEO
The invitation-only event officially presents the site where the International Skydiving Museum & Hall of Fame will be constructed, beginning in 2022. Adjacent to the main building will be the first wingsuit windtunnel in the United States, which will allow visitors to experience total body flight. The location is 8526 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34747 (Note: The lot is immediately east of Manny’s Chophouse in Kissimmee.)
Members of the International SkHall of Fame will be present and available for interviews. Hall of Fame members include such notables as Colonel Joe Kittinger (USAF), who set a world record for the highest skydive from a height greater than 19 miles—a record that stood for more than 50 years.
“Skydiving and parachuting have thrived in Florida for generations and drawn skydiving enthusiasts from around the world throughout that time,” notes Curt Curtis, President/CEO of the Museum. “There is a higher concentration of skydiving activity in Central Florida than any other place in the world—ten skydiving centers within proximity to the Museum location.”
The schedule of events is as follows:
11:00 AM Opening ceremonies
11:30 AM Skydiving and parachuting demonstrations
11:45 AM Remarks by national, regional, and local dignitaries
Videographers and photographers will capture the action from the air and provide footage and photos to journalists who request them. In addition, a 12-minute video of key information about the Museum and event is available now. Featuring answers to questions such as “Why is the International Skydiving Museum & Hall of Fame needed?”, a summary with time stamps will be provided upon request.
Maryann Karinch
The Rudy Agency
+1 970-577-8500
email us here
Interview with International Skydiving Museum & Hall of Fame President and CEO Curt Curtis