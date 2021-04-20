Local Cigar Lounge, The Smoke Ring, Hosts My Father Cigars Event
Local cigar lounge, The Smoke Ring of Webster, Texas, is pleased to host the first My Father Cigars Event of 2021.
Since 1995, The Smoke Ring has sought to provide exceptional service to our patrons. Join us for our first My Father Cigars Event of 2021.”WEBSTER, TEXAS, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge, The Smoke Ring, is pleased to hold this year’s first My Father Cigars Event on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The event begins at 6:00 PM and will be hosted by Patrick Carmichael.
Newbies and aficionados alike are encouraged to attend. The experience will feature a few exclusive event samplers, a 100-count My Father Cigars humidor, and an event-only ‘Serie S’ that will be up for the taking.
My Father Cigars has won multiple #1 Cigar of the Year accolades. This is one of the reasons that The Smoke Ring cigar lounge features this premium brand in their extensive humidor.
This event is open to the public. Membership is not required.
The cigar lounge does offer memberships for those who want them, though. A few perks of membership include:
• A climate-controlled locker (2 sizes available)
• 5% off all in-store purchases
• 15% off all non-limited edition box purchases
• 20% off Cigar of the Month selections for members
• A FREE birthday selection
• Exclusive members-only brand promotions
The vibe inside the cigar lounge can be described as “homegrown meets boutique”. Customers will find a casual vibe with plush, comfortable leather lounge chairs, tables equipped with natural stone ashtrays, and four giant flat-screen televisions. The owners make it a great place to enjoy a relaxation experience.
The retail shop is where customers can find a friendly and knowledgeable staff ready to assist them. Glass and wooden display cases rich with bright lighting and premium products are all around. Accessories like ashtrays and lighters can easily be found. There is also a natural stone counter space with high-top seating. This is where patrons who are not visiting the cigar lounge can sit and take their time with their purchases.
The main attraction is the extensive humidor. It is well-stocked with about 100 premium cigar brands including My Father Cigars, created by the Garcia family in 2008.
Garcia Family blends are robust and aromatic. They are recognized for their distinct combination of strength, richness, and spicy aroma along with a heavy finish. The construction is a very meticulous handcrafted stick with a beautiful wrapper and a traditional triple-cap finish. "This isn't about image or flash. It's about making the best cigars we can make. We do this to share our finest creations with all of our customers," says the My Father Cigars website.
It is easy to see why people make The Smoke Ring their local cigar lounge of choice. Customers can feel comfortable and safe attending their events as social distancing measures have been put into place. All patrons must be 21 or over and masks may be required while inside.
The Smoke Ring has been a fixture in the Webster, TX area for over 24 years. Visit them at 17066 Highway 3, Park Plaza One, Webster, TX 77598.
For more information about the cigar lounge, memberships, or the upcoming My Father Cigars event, visit SmokeRingCigars.com or follow them on social media @thesmokeringcl.
