Heisenberg II Becomes A Proud Sponsor Of AAPCP
Heisenberg II, the Physician Compensation Solution provider, Proudly Partners With The American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP).NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heisenberg II, the state-of-the-art automated Physician Compensation Solution from Hallmark Health Care Solutions, recently announced an annual sponsorship deal with The American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP), the top national association for organizations and professionals involved in provider compensation planning. This collaboration is expected to elevate the significant mutual goals - of knowledge share, thought leadership, and industry awareness as both organizations strive to “set the standard” when providing the highest level of resources for Provider Compensation Professionals.
Expressing happiness over the sponsorship deal, Dave Butcher, SVP at Hallmark Health Care Solutions, highlighted his excitement about the AAPCP filling a long overdue need for a public platform in the Provider Compensation space. With so many high-performing professionals with such tremendous knowledge on “best practices” within provider compensation, this would be the essential medium to bring them all together. The further opportunity to create exposure for Heisenberg II was certainly an incredibly valuable added bonus.
The AAPCP team is also excited to welcome Heisenberg II onboard as a bronze partner. Referring to it as a ‘best-in-class automated compensation software’, advisory council member Alexander Krouse explained that AAPCP is constantly on the lookout to partner with innovative and reliable solutions. Partnering with a future-ready solution like Heisenberg II will be a win-win situation for all parties concerned.
Through this partnership, AAPCP recognizes the position of both the Heisenberg II Physician Compensation and Contract Management Solutions as cutting edge in an area where bridging the gap between provider contracts and provider compensation is essential. As an organization, AAPCP is focused on working in close collaboration with organizational corporate partners - professionals and teams that are looking to push the envelope of innovation in the field of provider compensation solutions.
Activity plans following the start of the AAPCP-Heisenberg II sponsorship deal are already in place. Primary among these are interactive webinars and ‘lunch-and-learn sessions. Hallmark Health Care is excited to contribute to this tremendous organization and driving discussions and exchanging “best in class” practices.
Both AAPCP and Hallmark Health Care Solutions are thrilled with the sponsorship being finalized. The deal is expected to deliver significant benefits to both parties and will consolidate Heisenberg II’s position as a leader in automated compensation planning.
About Heisenberg II
The two Heisenberg II solutions – Physician Compensation (HII PC) and Contract Management (HII CM)- are intelligent, cloud-based platforms founded on the singular mission of eliminating uncertainty from business processes through automation, data consolidation, and credible reporting. Presented by Hallmark Health Care Solutions, they help in enhancing accuracy, efficiency, compliance and transparency in the provider compensation administration processes. Heisenberg II is currently being used in all 50 states and over 200 facilities – approaching 40,000 providers contracted to the system. The solution has calculated more than $2.4B in provider compensation. When it comes to automated physician compensation tools, Heisenberg II sets the standard.
About AAPCP
American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) is the leading non-profit community for professionals who lead, manage, and advise organizations on provider compensation and contracting processes, including all forms of health care organizations (health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and other ventures). It focuses on closely working with industry leaders - and through sponsorship opportunities, offers excellent exposure to its partners, along with exciting discounts on products and services. Members of the AAPCP hail from 425+ hospitals and 60+ health platforms.
Dave Butcher
Hallmark Health Care Solutions
+1 856-231-5340
dave.butcher@hallmarkhealthcareit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn