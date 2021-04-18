Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,873 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, KSU, LEAF, and MLND

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MLND and Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


You just read:

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, KSU, LEAF, and MLND

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.