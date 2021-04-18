Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Geron Corp. (NasdaqGS: GERN), Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corp. (NasdaqGS: GERN)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on April 12, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint that alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors regarding a drug called imetelstat, which was intended to treat certain cancers that occur in bone marrow. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) misled investors about the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Geron's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a GERN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on October 26, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motions to Dismiss a putative class action complaint that alleges that throughout the Class Period, Jeld-Wen stated that its products, including doors, compete against those of other manufacturers based on price, and described the market in which the Company sells its doors as "highly competitive." The Company also repeatedly attributed its strong margins and anticipated margin growth to legitimate business factors, such as "strategic pricing decisions" and an increased emphasis on "pricing optimization." The Complaint alleges that these and similar statements made by Defendants during the Class Period were false and misleading because Defendants knew that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Jeld-Wen's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 22, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint that alleges the Company and certain officers misrepresented the true drivers of the Company's cloud revenue growth. In particular, the Complaint alleges that Defendants falsely attributed the Company's revenue growth in its cloud segment to a variety of factors and initiatives, including, among other things, Oracle's "unprecedented level of automation and cost savings," as well as the Company being "customer-focused" and "intimate partners with our customer." The Complaint alleges that in truth, Oracle drove sales of cloud products using threats and extortive tactics. The use of such tactics concealed the lack of real demand for Oracle's cloud services, making the growth unsustainable and ultimately driving away customers. Among other things, the Company threatened current customers with "audits" of their use of the Company's non-cloud software licenses unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs.

