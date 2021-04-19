YourStake.org is #1 for SRI/ESG Portfolio Analysis Services in the 2021 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YourStake.org's impact reporting data empowers advisors to successfully navigate complex client conversations. Launched at the 2019 SRIConference, YourStake.org’s suite of tools help financial advisors walk a client through their sustainable investing journey.
"We are thrilled that advisors are successfully using YourStake to grow the movement for sustainable investing. We're humbled to receive such positive feedback from our advisors. These results reflect our company ethos to constantly listen to our clients and improve YourStake to meet their needs." Gabe Rissman, YourStake Co-Founder
About the Annual 2021 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey
The goal of this annual survey is to address the most basic questions that software users and competitors in the financial advisory space would plausibly be asking. The community of consumers and providers are interested in which tech solutions are most popular in each category, and the satisfaction levels (on a scale of 1-10) of their users. This data is especially important to the people who make software decisions at advisory firms—the consumers in this ever-evolving marketplace who are charged with creating and maintaining a functional tech stack in an ever-shifting marketplace. The 2021 survey collected data from advisory firm participants, anonymously, through the months of September, October, November and parts of December, 2020.
SRI/ESG Portfolio Analysis Services is a new category in 2021 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey and has been identified as a key growth area as more advisory firms embrace SRI and ESG investing concepts.
YourStake.org is Ranked #1 with an Average Rating of 8.42
ESG and Impact Investing will be a significant driver of asset flows over the next 3-5 years as investors increasingly demand alignment between their investments and personal values.
YourStake helps Financial Advisors understand their client/prospect values and report on tangible impact outcomes personalized to client values while helping clients invest in portfolios that better align with their values, demonstrate impact delta. Portfolio Managers benefit from YourStake’s platform which provides transparent and objective raw data sources available for every data point, tools to discover and engage on client values across the sustainable investment journey, from prospecting to investing to reporting, and asy to explain impact reports that highlight the outcomes achieved by ESG investments
About YourStake.org
YourStake.org was founded to catalyze sustainable investing, by revolutionizing the quality and processing of impact datasets beyond traditional ESG data providers, enabling more people to realize the importance of sustainable investing. Solutions are available for individual RIAs and for enterprises. Contact CEO patrick@yourstake.org for media inquiries.
Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed
