DOT News Release: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 17 – APRIL 23

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— LANUI CIRCLE @ KAHULUI AIRPORT —

1) KAHULUI

Lane closure at Kahului Airport, Lanui Circle and Keolani Street, on Tuesday, April 20, for paving work. The paving will take place on the loop road from the exit of the employee parking lot to the area fronting the TMD Office building, and the two mauka lanes fronting the HDCC Office Building on Keolani Street. Equipment will be staged at the gravel area near the cell phone parking lot.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 6.9, Honoapiilani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for striping work. Lane closure in one direction at various areas throughout the project limits.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, on Tuesday, April 20 through Thursday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 1.8 and 2.8, Kulanihakoi Street and E Lipoa Street, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder paving work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) KAHULUI

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 2, Kahului Beach Road, on Wednesday, April 21 through Friday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, Kaupakalua Road and Ulalena Loop, on Monday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

2) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

3) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaahumanu Avenue and Hookipa Park, on Wednesday, April 21 through Friday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

4) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 1.2, Airport Access Road, on Monday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power pole replacement.

5) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

6) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 1.5, Hookele Street and Hana Highway, on Tuesday, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power pole replacement.

7) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.4, Hookele Street and Hansen Road, on Thursday, April 22 through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power pole replacement.

8) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

9) KAHULUI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right shoulder closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Hookele Street and Haleakala Highway, on Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

10) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 3, just past Twin Falls, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for culvert repair following the March floods.

11) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Saturday, April 17, through Friday, April 23, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

12) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 18.7 and 18.9, Kamaole Road and Kealakapu Road, on Monday, April 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for excavation and paving work.

2) KULA

Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 18.8 and 19.8, Kealakapu Road and Kula Highway, on Monday, April 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for excavation and paving work.

