HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 16, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

98 New COVID-19 Cases and One Additional Death Reported

DOH reports 98 new cases of coronavirus today and one death.

Maui

1 woman, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 14, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 66 23,993 Hawai‘i 3 2,621 Maui 18 3,205 Kaua‘i 0 199 Moloka‘i 0 35 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 11 1,007 Total Cases 98 31,171++ Deaths 1 474

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 13, 2021: Hawai‘i-6, Maui-13, O‘ahu-27, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information, one case on Oʻahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts. One case on Oʻahu was also re-categorized to Maui.

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

Department of Public Safety : Second HCCC Employee Positive, Statewide Testing Continues A second Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) employee has reported a positive test result to the facility. The employee last worked April 8. Testing conducted this week at the facility by PSD health care staff, with the assistance of DOH and Premier Medical Group, resulted in 39 negative staff test results. No HCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution the facility enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement after an HCCC employee reported testing positive Monday.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Currently the inmate population at all facilities is clear of active COVID-19 cases. The Maui Community Correctional Center reports three (3) negative inmate test results and the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 23 negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority : 21,136 Passengers Arrive on Thursday Yesterday, a total of 21,136 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 14,159 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,372 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

