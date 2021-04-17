DOT News Release: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 17 – APRIL 23

Newsroom Posted on Apr 16, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3, Banyan Drive and E Palai Street, on Saturday, April 17, through Sunday, April 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 2.94, Kanoelehua Avenue and E Palai Street, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

3) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 94 and 95, Ahe Kolo Place and Kukui O Pae Place, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

4) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 99 and 101, Hawaii Belt Road and Ke Alanui O Aoi, on Saturday, April 17, through Sunday, April 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3.5 and 5, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

2) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

3) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

4) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 33, Hawaii Belt Road and Old Government Mauka Road, on Saturday, Apirl 17, through Sunday, April 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

5) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 33 and 34, Hawaii Belt Road and Mauna Kea Ranch Rd, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

6) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 33 and 35, Old Government Mauka Road and Onaona Drive, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

7) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 42, Chopper Boulevard and Ekoa Way, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and shoulder work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.7 and 14.2, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road striping work.

— KEALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160) —

1) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Keala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3.5, on Saturday, April 17, through Sunday, April 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 24.5, Halaula Maulili Road and Akoni Pule Highway, on Saturday, April 17, through Sunday, April 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

2) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

