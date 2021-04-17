DOT News Release: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 17 – APRIL 23

Newsroom Posted on Apr 16, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2, Rice Street and Makoi Street, on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for restriping work.

2) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 4.8, Puuana Road and Kaumualii Highway, on Monday, April 19, through Wednesday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for debris removal and tree trimming work.

3) KOLOA

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 8, Maluhia Road and Kaumualii Highway, on Wednesday, April 21, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, April 17, through Friday, April 23, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during 3 set times throughout the day.

The road was opened for public access beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021. The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Monday through Saturday

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Evening access: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sundays and observed State Holidays

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the hdot website at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021- hanalei-hill-landslide/

2) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Full closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 2.5, on Saturday, April 17, from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for culvert cleaning work.

3) KAPAA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Sunday evening, April 18, through Friday morning, April 23, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lane and shoulder work.

4) KAPAA (24-HOUR, WEEKEND WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

5) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 11.2 and 16.7, Makanani Street and Koolau Road, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

6) KILAUEA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 27.4, Koolau Road and Kapaka Street, on Saturday, April 17, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

7) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, April 18, through Friday morning, April 23, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

8) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

9) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 25, Kalihiwai Bridge and Kahiliholo Road, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming and guardrail replacement work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder and striping work.

###