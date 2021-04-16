Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Supporting Workers Displaced by the COVID-19 Pandemic 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed legislation to create a statewide policy for the rehiring of workers laid-off by the pandemic, bolstering the state’s efforts to ensure an equitable recovery from the pandemic.

SB 93 requires employers in the hospitality and business services industries, including hotels, airports and large event centers, to offer new positions to qualified former employees laid off due to COVID-19 within five business days, through 2024.

“As we progress toward fully reopening our economy, it is important we maintain our focus on equity,” said Governor Newsom. “SB 93 keeps us moving in the right direction by assuring hospitality and other workers displaced by the pandemic are prioritized to return to their workplace.”

The bill is the result of continued conversations with the Legislature to advance the goals of last year’s AB 3216.

Governor Newsom also announced that he has signed the following bill today:

  • SB 86 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Public social services.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

