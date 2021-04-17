I-675 pavement and bridge improvements in Saginaw County start April 19

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAYS: I-675 Veterans Memorial Parkway 14th Street Michigan Avenue

CLOSEST CITY: Saginaw

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: June 2022

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $10.5 million to improve more than 8.5 miles of concrete pavement along the I-675 corridor in Saginaw County. This project includes work on 36 bridge and culvert structures to address steel improvements, bridge deck surfaces, railing upgrades, and painting.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Crews will begin work starting April 19 with shoulder and intermittent single-lane closures to begin staging the work zone and addressing work to the Veterans Memorial Parkway bridge spanning I-675. Concrete pavement patching is expected to start May 3.

A Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday, April 28, to address detour changes identified to expedite the timeline and improve safety in this work zone. Additional information regarding timelines and detours for various phases of the project will be shared during the meeting.

Work is expected to occur this April through November, and April - June 2022.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of I-675 while addressing various improvements to 36 bridge and culvert structures along the corridor.