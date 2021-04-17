I-75 overnight closures for bridge demolition in Bay County start April 19

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAYS: I-75 Parish Road

ESTIMATED DATE: 9 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-75 under Parish Road in Bay County to accommodate bridge deck removal. This work is part of a $29 million investment to resurface nearly 5 miles of I-75 from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove Road in Bay County and includes deck replacements and steel improvements on Parish Road and I-75 over Beaver Road.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing I-75 between Beaver Road and Linwood Road Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 22, during overnight hours (9 p.m. - 5 a.m.). Drivers can follow the posted detour via M-13 and the US-23 connector.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace the Parish Road bridge deck, extending the life of the structure.