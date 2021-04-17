Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Reversal Of 1115 Medicaid Waiver Extension

April 16, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Biden administration rescinded a 10-year 1115 Medicaid waiver extension that was granted by the previous administration. This extension, which was scheduled to run through 2030, would have provided critical healthcare funding, including funds for uncompensated care.

“By rescinding this waiver extension, the Biden administration is obstructing healthcare access for vulnerable Texans and taking away crucial resources for rural hospitals in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas spent months negotiating this agreement with the federal government to ensure vital funds for hospitals, nursing homes, and mental health resources for Texans who are uninsured. With this action, the Biden administration is deliberately betraying Texans who depend on the resources made possible through this waiver.”