MDC and partners offer free Get Outdoors event April 24 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Dip a paddle on the water or watch a bobber float on top, enjoying nature will be celebrated at a Get Outdoors event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Lake Remembrance in Blue Springs. This free event is offered in partnership by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, and Jackson County Parks and Recreation. Activities will be on the shores of Lake Remembrance at Gregory O. Grounds Park, off Interstate 70 and Adams Dairy Parkway.

Visitors can learn an outdoor skill or simply celebrate springtime in Missouri. Connect with nature through outdoor skills taught at this event. Activities will include kayaking, fishing, target archery, atlatl, and outdoor yoga. Experts will also teach about wild edible plants.

This event is open to all ages and families are welcome to attend. Registration is not required. MDC and partners will provide gear required for the activities, or participants can bring their own. COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing and face masks will be observed.

For more information, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zz8.