Go on a mushroom hunt with MDC naturalists at Rockwoods Reservation April 23

WILDWOOD, Mo.—A lot of people would love to hunt mushrooms. The temptation of a tasty morel is hard to resist. But far fewer people feel confident when it comes to finding and identifying them.

Spring is an excellent time to go mushroom hunting, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a special program that might help mushroomers out. MDC naturalists will conduct a Missouri Mycological Foray Friday, April 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. The program is free and open to ages 11 and up.

MDC naturalists will lead a hike through the woods of Rockwoods Reservation to find and identify common mushrooms. Hikers will learn how to recognize edible varieties, like the coveted morel, along with other common mushrooms. Participants should be able to hike 1.5 miles with a 200-foot elevation gain.

“It will be a hike where I help people find some common spring mushrooms,” said MDC Naturalist Rena Schmidt. “We will identify edible mushrooms and go through the poisonous/toxic ones to avoid as well.” Schmidt stressed that mushroom hunters should always be certain of a mushroom’s identity before attempting to eat it.

Participants will also receive the MDC publication based on the popular Missouri's Wild Mushrooms book which they can take home for reference.

The Missouri Mycological Foray is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zzh. This is an online event through WebEx. Participants will receive an invitation with the link via email approximately 24 hours prior to the event. Please check junk mail/spam folders if you do not receive the invitation.

As this is an in-person programs, for the safety of participants and our staff, MDC encourages all guests to observe social distancing guidelines. Participants will be asked to maintain at least six feet from others and follow St. Louis County mask mandates.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.