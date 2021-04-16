This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 16: Legislative Priorities
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:
- Senate Bill 57, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding to certain organizations to deter criminal behavior;
- Senate Bill 126, legislation that would modify provisions relating to the sale of intoxicating liquor;
- Senate Joint Resolution 28, upon voter approval, would prohibit any increase in compensation for certain elected officials;
- Senate Bill 165, legislation that seeks to prohibit motorcycle or motor tricycle passengers under the age of eight;
- Remaining priorities for 2021; and
- Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.