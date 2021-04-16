Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,029 in the last 365 days.

This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 16: Legislative Priorities

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:

  • Senate Bill 57, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding to certain organizations to deter criminal behavior;
  • Senate Bill 126, legislation that would modify provisions relating to the sale of intoxicating liquor;
  • Senate Joint Resolution 28, upon voter approval, would prohibit any increase in compensation for certain elected officials;
  • Senate Bill 165, legislation that seeks to prohibit motorcycle or motor tricycle passengers under the age of eight;
  • Remaining priorities for 2021; and
  • Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.

You just read:

This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 16: Legislative Priorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.