Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft / Unlawful Trespass / Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401429
TROOPER: R.Gardner
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2019 at 1842 hours
LOCATION: Rutland Town
VIOLATIONS: Retail Theft / Unlawful trespass
ACCUSED: Grover Pangburn
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
On April 16th, 2021, at approximately 1842 hours, Vermont State Police were notified that an individual had been observed shoplifting at the Hannfords store in Rutland Town.
Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with a store employee who had observed the individual in question leave the store in possession of stolen merchandise. Troopers identified the individual to be Grover Pangburn (46) of Rutland City. Pangburn was also found to be unlawfully trespassing at the store. The driver of the vehicle Pangburn was in was identified as Amber Hannan (27) who was found to have an active warrant. Hannan was subsequently arrested for the active warrant
Pangburn was issued a citation of appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 31th, 2021 at 1000 hours.
Hannan was transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Center .
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/31/2021
COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No