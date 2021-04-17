Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft / Unlawful Trespass / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401429

TROOPER: R.Gardner

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2019 at 1842 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town

VIOLATIONS: Retail Theft / Unlawful trespass

ACCUSED: Grover Pangburn

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

On April 16th, 2021, at approximately 1842 hours, Vermont State Police were notified that an individual had been observed shoplifting at the Hannfords store in Rutland Town.

Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with a store employee who had observed the individual in question leave the store in possession of stolen merchandise. Troopers identified the individual to be Grover Pangburn (46) of Rutland City. Pangburn was also found to be unlawfully trespassing at the store. The driver of the vehicle Pangburn was in was identified as Amber Hannan (27) who was found to have an active warrant. Hannan was subsequently arrested for the active warrant

Pangburn was issued a citation of appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 31th, 2021 at 1000 hours.

Hannan was transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Center .

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/31/2021

COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No