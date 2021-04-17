Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Relief from Abuse & Arrest on Warrant
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301452
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2021 at 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodchuck Hollow Rd, Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Relief From Abuse Order & Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Righley Jones
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Troopers spoke with the Victim and later located the offender identified as Jones. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Jones had an active arrest warrant in the state of VT for failure to appear in court. Jones was cited for both offenses and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.