Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Relief from Abuse & Arrest on Warrant

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2021 at 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodchuck Hollow Rd, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief From Abuse Order & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Righley Jones

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Troopers spoke with the Victim and later located the offender identified as Jones. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Jones had an active arrest warrant in the state of VT for failure to appear in court. Jones was cited for both offenses and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/21 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.