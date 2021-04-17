Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Relief from Abuse & Arrest on Warrant

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21A301452 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox  

STATION:  Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2021 at 1800 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodchuck Hollow Rd, Washington, VT  

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief From Abuse Order & Arrest on Warrant  

 

ACCUSED: Righley Jones  

AGE: 20 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Troopers spoke with the Victim and later located the offender identified as Jones. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Jones had an active arrest warrant in the state of VT for failure to appear in court. Jones was cited for both offenses and released with a citation. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/21 at 0800 hours  

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

