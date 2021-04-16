Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of Gwen Graham

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement today on President Biden's intent to nominate Gwen Graham for Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Department of Education:

"I am grateful that President Biden has nominated Gwen Graham to serve as Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Department of Education. Graham brings decades of invaluable experience as a public education leader, federal legislator, and public servant to this role. As a graduate of public schools and the parent of public school graduates, she is keenly aware of the importance of a strong public education system that serves all students well. Graham's prior service to her local communities and to our country will be instrumental in shaping and implementing the Department's legislative goals and strategies. I am thankful for her willingness to serve our nation's students at the Department and look forward to her swift confirmation."

About Gwen Graham

Gwen Graham, who honed her commitment to public service as a leader in Florida's local public schools, is a respected former member of Congress with a reputation for fairness, compassion, and problem-solving. Graham served as the Congressional representative from Florida's 2nd District during the 114th Congress and was known as one of the House's most bipartisan members. She is an attorney and prior to her service in Congress, Graham focused her practice on public education as Chief of Labor and Employee Relations for the Leon County School District. She was involved in every aspect of the educational process and was recognized for her integrity and fairness. The Florida Education Association and the Leon Classroom Teachers Association were the first organizations to endorse her Congressional candidacy. She also served as a board member of the statewide Florida Educational Negotiators. Graham is a proud product of public K-12 education as are her children, and she served as PTA President and School Advisory Council Chair while they were young. She has worked on a number of presidential campaigns, and in 2004 served as John Kerry's surrogate coordinator in Florida. She currently serves as a board director of the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida, the Florida State Parks Foundation, Ruth's List, and as Vice Chair of the City of Tallahassee Independent Ethics Board.