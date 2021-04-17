Mojave Gold Announces Cancellation of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: MOJ) (OTCBB: MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.50 per unit for a total of CA $3.0 million that was announced on March 8, 2021.



